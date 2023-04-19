At the Jan. 9 public meeting conducted by the Westerly Town Council the council president appointed all members of the council to various liaison roles, the intent and purpose of the liaison roles being undefined at that time. The liaison appointments were to both public and private boards, commissions, committees and organizations. The appointment/imposition of town council members to serve as liaisons with private organizations gives rise to the question of appropriateness. It is unclear by what authority the council is permitted to appoint council liaisons to private organizations. There is no town ordinance specifying council liaison with private organizations or public bodies for that matter. Such an appointment of Town Council members as liaisons with both public and private organizations could potentially lead to a perceived conflict of interest.
One such questionable council appointment involves the Town Council president. The council president appointed himself to the private Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce organization. As a registered business owner, the council president is eligible to become a member of the Chamber should he so choose. While not a dues-paying member of the Chamber the council president’s self-appointed presence at Chamber meetings raises the question of propriety on several levels. At one level, the presence of the council president at a Chamber meeting coupled with the nonpayment of dues could be perceived as a form of compensation given his membership eligibility. Also, the Chamber is an unregistered lobbying organization. The Chamber “… lobbies to prevent bad legislation, and is dedicated to promoting business interests in transparent, fair governmental activities ….” The question is, what purpose is being served by having the council president serve as liaison to the private lobbying organization? Note: None of the five council members present at the Jan. 9 meeting challenged the council president on his self-appointment as liaison to the Chamber.
Recently Councilor Aiello was castigated at a public council meeting for his prior connection with the Greater Bradford Community Development Association. While noting that there was nothing untoward established, it appears that the council employs a double standard when it comes to personal associations. Years ago, attorney Jason Gramitt, the chief staff attorney of the Rhode Island Ethics Commission, was invited to conduct an ethics seminar at the Westerly Town Hall, and only one member of the Town Council was present. The federal government is the single governmental organization that subscribes to the concept regarding the appearance of a conflict of interest. Understandably, the state and local governments do not subscribe to the concept.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.