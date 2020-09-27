Through heroic effort, Charlestown’s government and our residents stopped the plan by the Federal Railroad Administration to destroy northern Charlestown. Our political opposition did nothing then or now—except to offer divisive criticism.
In 2015, the FRA sent a form letter to the Narragansett Indian Tribe and 15 towns in Rhode Island. Most towns have no recollection of receiving any communication from the FRA. The letter appeared to be a promotional brochure instead of the required notification. The letter was deceptive by design and succeeded in not prompting responses.
It was actually lucky that we didn’t find out in 2015. One proposed route was to skirt Providence, running trains between Boston and New York through Worcester and Connecticut. The other included the bypass through Charlestown. Because our state government and Congressional delegation were fighting to keep a high-speed train stop in Providence, we would have had to fight to exclude Providence — a fight that South County couldn’t win.
Then, by chance, I saw Sen. Jack Reed’s press release on Dec. 16, 2016, in which he said Providence had “dodged a bullet” and his support of the FRA’s proposed final plan called “NEC Future.” My web search discovered that plan, but Charlestown was not named in its 10,000 pages. My cartographer husband, Cliff Vanover, found, buried in an appendix, a very small map of the area between New London and North Kingstown. When he enlarged and overlaid the map on zoning maps that showed Routes 2, 112, and 91 and maps of natural and cultural resources, a path of destruction was revealed. The new high-speed track would have run from Charlestown’s western edge to its eastern edge and, in between, through homes in Burdickville, a farm on Shumankanuc Hill, Narragansett Settlement Land, the 1,112-acre Carter Preserve, the Revolutionary-era Amos Green Farm, adjacent protected land, historic Columbia Heights, and historic Kenyon, reconnecting with the existing railroad in the Great Swamp.
Those maps were quickly released at the Charlestown Citizens Alliance website. It was the first time anyone, including many in state government, had seen the impacts of what was proposed. Our Town Council alerted residents and lobbied state and federal officials. Through thousands of hours of the combined effort of the Council, Planning Commission members, and townspeople, they gained the support of over 100 international, national, state, and municipal organizations and thousands of residents statewide. Together we removed the “Old Saybrook to Kenyon Bypass” from the plan, and the coalition the Council formed with those other organizations has put us in a much stronger position going forward.
Town Council candidates Sheila Andrew, Cody Clarkin, Susan Cooper, Bonnie Van Slyke, and David Wilkinson and Planning Commission candidates Gordon Foer, Walter Mahony, Frances Topping, and me, Ruth Platner, are committed to continue to protect Charlestown from threats to our town whether they come from a large corporation, an initiative of the state legislature, an action of a state or federal agency, or any other source. We ask for your consideration and vote.
Ruth Platner
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Planning Commission.
