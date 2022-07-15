This is an open letter to anyone who considers themselves open-minded. I’ve been a bit troubled with the material I’ve read when it comes to abortion/reproductive rights. I’m a regular reader when it comes to The Westerly Sun but I intentionally do NOT watch or listen to the mainstream news and I feel I’m a better person for it.
Having said that, I wanted to share my opinion when it comes to this very touchy subject. Over my 50 years of living, I have come learn that you attract what you give. If you spread love, kindness and peace you attract that. Just like spewing hatred, disgust and anger you will attract the same. The rules apply to both sides of the issue and nobody is immune to their choices. Instead of challenging the opposing side to an argument, why don’t we challenge ourselves to finding our similarities and truly establish a friendship with the one that we oppose.
God calls us to love, I’m just asking for friendship. This country had a similar issue over 150 years ago. Some wanted slavery and others did not. The result was a 4-year bloody war that tore this country apart. Don’t allow this present 49-year war to continue to divide us. Find the grace and the peace to bring out the harmony we all need.
Paul Gencarella Jr.
Westerly
