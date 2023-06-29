Regarding Monday’s article “Intelligence with AI” by Nancy Burns-Fusaro:
I am a retired engineer. I spent my entire career spanning some 45 years in software technology development, in areas from industrial process control, to computer-aided engineering, to a medical imaging startup. I’ve seen technology and more importantly the business of technology from an inside-baseball perspective. I know how people can be blinded by profit potential into overlooking warning signs.
I want to express my opinion on Mr. Nigro’s unfettered boosterism of AI. It seems to me he’s seeing only the money-making upside as a venture capitalist. The potential for fraud and malevolent manipulation of people is huge with AI, and he summarily hand-waves these legitimate concerns by dismissing it as simple “pessimism” and lack of curiosity.
Let’s remember the arrival of the Internet. I was an early-adopter, on Twitter, from March 2007. Except for a few journalists who saw the danger of giving anyone with a keyboard a broadcasting platform, we thought social media was going to be great, but look how it’s being used now to spread dangerous misinformation and exacerbate the toxic effects of confirmation bias, not to mention the ability to anonymously troll and bully people from afar. The deleterious effects of social media on teenagers, girls especially, was totally unforeseen.
No one, including Mr. Nigro, has any clue what kinds of similarly unintended consequences could come at the hands of bad actors, or even innocently made mistakes with AI. Nor do we have any idea what kinds of problems or functions it will be applied to, or what any of the second-level side effects could be. So to launch headlong into it, as he seems to be proposing, without putting reasonable circuit-breakers in place is foolhardy.
I suggest reading a piece in the Wednesday New York Times “How Easy Is It to Fool A.I.-detection tools?”. AI detectors are far from foolproof, and in an age where truth, facts, and evidence are routinely disregarded, or invented to suit one’s existing biases, manufactured images and video will only exacerbate the problem.
I don’t ascribe this to any harmful intent on Mr. Nigro’s part, but simply that he’s so excited about investing in it, he’s perhaps unconsciously minimizing the hazards or thinking they’ll be someone else’s problem. He’s right that there is enormous potential in AI, but we can’t simply waltz into it without being vigilant about unforeseen consequences, particularly in light of our recent bad experiences with other technologies. Let’s learn from history, and not repeat it.
Joe Cascio
Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.