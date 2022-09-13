In his letter of Sept. 10 (Winnapaug plan will rise or fall on 5 key points”), Doug Brockway, vice chairman of the Economic Development Commission, continues to jab away at Jim Angelo on the issue of hardship variances. First of all, Jim was speaking about the variances sought by the Venice Restaurant, not the Winnapaug Golf Course. As a matter of fact, the “Winnapaug Resort Complex” will require no variances if revisions to §260-73 are passed this Saturday. The sole purpose of this amendment is to allow for the resort to be built without any variances, and therefore, without the input from those affected most by this project, specifically regarding the building setbacks. The changes will allow for an unlimited number of hotels and condominiums to be built just 25 feet from the property boundaries — yes, 25 feet from a back yard. What more could they ask for? No need for any variances here.
I think it is about time that we all start to pay attention to what the Jim Angelos of our town are saying, close attention. People like Jim are knowledgable, highly educated, and care intensely for the well-being and future of our town. They may not have titles or positions, but they don’t need them, their efforts are pure.
For the record, Mr. Brockway, I feel it safe to assume that most of our town residents are in favor of economic development, but where we differ is in the acceptability of such development and its true cost. Is the environment, our open spaces, a residential neighborhood’s right to peace and quiet, and our visitors’ safety (yes, there will be golf balls flying at them while they stand outside their suites that were built in the middle of a golf course), worth the price? I think not. I hope all who agree with me will come out on this Saturday, the 17th and show your support for the rejection of this amendment.
Walter Reynolds
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.