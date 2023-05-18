The oil industry eerily mirrors the tobacco industry to maintain its health, as the health of the American population is sacrificed for their profits. Big Tobacco turned to vaping to prolong people’s nicotine addiction that feeds their profit addiction, with Big Oil turning to plastics to feed their profit addiction: Hey America, at best only 9% of plastic is actually recycled. Regarding “How much would you pay to save the planet?” in the May 3 Sun: Sorry, but it’s not a one-person job, with no one actually saving the planet. Everyone will pay one way or another, with your odds good to avoid a direct hit, but Mother Nature is like Father Time: They’re both undefeated and no match for flawed humans, who may rely on God as a desperate last resort. Sooner or later the price comes due, financially or otherwise, recalling Jim Morrison’s “No One Gets Out of Here Alive” biography: “No One Gets Out of Here Unscathed” as we play Russian Roulette to see how lucky or unlucky we will be. The all-hands-on-deck love-the-earth mantra is especially true in our special nook of the world, as the Westerly-Stonington oasis is dependent on the Earth’s natural, physical properties for its unique charm, with Mystic recently named the fourth-best summer destination in this country per USA Today (the cover story in that same May 3 Sun).
Green price premiums are for the early adopter set before trends, scale, government subsidies and norms set in to make it common practice as we race against the clock to get it right. Sometimes the biggest costs are priceless, cannot be measured in nickels and dimes and can even be deadly as teen anxiety and depression increases, per The Economist, and mass shootings reach unprecedented levels. “Houston, we have a problem,” the classic quote from the 1970 Apollo 13 mission, goes beyond Houston, Texas, and the United States, and summarizes the state of the world with all points in between.
We must always have in mind that the altruistically sounding “save the planet” really comes down to saving ourselves. No one, nowhere, no how and no way can survive alive without the Earth’s gratis gifts of pure air and water, elements necessary for life on this planet. The Earth will do just fine without us, but we’re a nonstarter without the Earth, and we would do well to proceed accordingly.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
