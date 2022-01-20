Now that the Supreme Court stopped OSHA from doing exactly what it was established to do, protect American workers, and condemned thousands of them to unnecessary deaths from COVID, it is time for journalists to step up and start publishing which companies are requiring COVID vaccination of all their work forces and which are not. We consumers can then reward those companies that act to protect their employees and customers, and shun those that do not. After all, how can we as consumers and customers feel confident that a company is considering our safety in what they do when they are not considering the safety of their own employees? This is information that requires the resources of organizations of the size and scope of news organizations. Please initiate this effort for the sake of all of us.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
