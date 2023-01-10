Scott Hirst is correct in his letter of Jan. 6 (“Chambers, Giusti and the Chariho situation”). I, like every person on the planet, am “not a disinterested person without an agenda or philosophy.” It’s no secret that I am also a member of the Richmond Democratic Town Committee, as well as several other civic and social groups. However, being a member of the RDTC is irrelevant as I write on my own behalf. If I were writing on a particular group’s behalf I would openly state that. As The Westerly Sun limits letters to the editor to 500 words, I am not going to use them up by including my curriculum vitae or genealogy each time I submit a letter.
Mr. Hirst claims “the local school district laid the groundwork for public dissatisfaction.” I counterclaim that groups like Parents United laid that groundwork by sowing distrust about the school system, manufacturing fantastical lies about what is being taught, and accusing the schools of denying parents’ rights. In reality, these supposed grassroots watchdog groups, of which Parents United is just one of many, are actually fronts for corporate anti-public education school privatizers like the Koch family. One of their strategies is to try and destroy public schools from within by defunding schools, spreading false information about the curriculum, and electing school board members who buy into this nonsense. Sound familiar?
Benjamin Franklin said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” Like any service, education does not improve or maintain its quality if defunded or level-funded. I am encouraged that our new state representative, Megan Cotter, understands the unique problems Chariho faces because of the disproportionate public school funding formula. As she states on her website, “We need action at the state level to repair and improve the access to quality public education that all children deserve. School funds should be equitably distributed …. We cannot continue to raise property taxes on everyday working families to fund our schools …. We need to work to find a long-term solution that will close the funding deficit and remove disparities among different communities that persist in our school systems.” Chariho is fortunate to have Rep. Cotter in our corner at the State House.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
