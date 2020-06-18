In the letters to the editor in the June 8 issue of The Westerly Sun, Mr. David Madden wrote “One white guy’s response to All Lives Matter movement.” He articulated his views very well, but I do question a few of his statements.
1) I don’t recall any falsehoods when I was taught history many years ago. History is our past with all its injustices and atrocities. We must learn from our history, not repeat it. We Americans, no matter our skin color, must work toward the common good of all.
2) Mr. Madden stated “when black people said that ‘black lives matter’ the response from some, perhaps many, white people was to say, ‘all lives matter.’” Did Mr. Madden think that white people should have responded white people matter?
I suggest we Americans not separate black and white, but become ALL! Maybe a difficult task and a lofty ideal, but we are Americans ... we can do this.
Jacqueline Murray
Westerly
