Chilling to read “China’s ‘climate’ balloon risks Arctic peace” in The Sun on Feb. 10, further melting the ‘peace dividend’ from the Cold War’s end as the Arctic energizes a new kind of Cold War. Climate change marches on relentlessly, with the Maldives Islands, in the seemingly remote Indian Ocean, frozen out of the 1996 Arctic Council formation of the 8 countries with direct Arctic (geographic) connections. Slow-or fast-forward 25 years and now all countries have Arctic connections with melting Arctic ice ( AI is the acronym of the year) threatening the soon-to-be-submerged Maldives most profoundly ... someone has to go first, and no, this was not a Maldives spy balloon.
Arctic ice melt “opening up more navigable waters and drilling areas”? That’s known as the Air Conditioning Paradox (ACP), as powering your air conditioner with climate-killing chemicals and fossil fuels, similar to opening up more drilling areas, only exacerbates the problem you’re trying to escape from. Energy brings us back to Iraq after the 2003 U.S. invasion; there are no good answers, forcing us to choose the least bad, but we don’t have to sacrifice the Arctic in the process.
The balloon simply provides direct engagement for a “pregnant” U.S-China 21st-century rivalry. The 20th-century U.S.-Russia rivalry was based on military strength, but times have changed. Economic strength now takes center stage with China’s remarkable domestic juggling act delivering breathtaking economic progress and political suppression in equal measure. Yeah, we need comprehensive world climate cooperation but we fundamentally face cutthroat world economic competition as China has a world-leading 1.42 billion mouths to feed, with the U.S. third at 338 million. This cooperation competition balancing act carries ever-present tension, demands vigilance. It makes everyone an Arctic player, with the cost of failure too high for anyone to ignore.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
