Regarding Mr. Robbins’ response to my letter to the editor in The Westerly Sun on Thursday, Aug. 12, about the vaccination issue, I wish to thank him for writing and continuing the discussion. He spent a lot of time thinking and writing his response.
I would ask him the following: Did I, at any time during what I wrote, state whether I was vaccinated or not? No, I did not. That information is between me and my doctor, and the reasons why or why not are also private.
I simply brought up an issue that I didn’t see in the mainstream media — that the abortion connection to these vaccines bothers some people and prevents them from taking the vaccine. Now, thanks to what I wrote, there is some public discussion on the topic, and for that I am glad.
I know sincere pro-lifers who initially believed that receiving these experimental vaccines was morally okay without first doing their own reading and research, and now regret it, not only due to discovering they had a connection to abortion but because of the terrible side effects they’ve experienced, not to mention the long-term side effects that have not yet been fully discovered. Some people have blindly trusted certain powers-that-be and once they became more educated about it, they wished they hadn’t gotten the jab.
While it is true that other medicines and vaccines might have used aborted fetal cells/cell lines, when a pro-lifer becomes aware of them, they avoid them at all costs. Humans are not God and we do not have time to know every tiny bit of science, but we all do the best we can, don’t we?
From what I’ve read, it is my understanding that fetal cell lines were used from elective abortions, one from around 1972 and one from 1985, and not spontaneous abortions, in these current vaccines.
COVID is over 99% survivable. It is sad if anyone dies through COVID. (I lost two cousins and two friends to COVID.) It is unfair to toss out accusations that anyone who is unvaccinated is basically responsible for the potential death of other human beings. From recent news reports, vaccinated people can also transmit COVID and get COVID a second time. So, that makes me wonder, how good are these current vaccines? We haven’t done years of clinical trials to know. As a good friend and doctor told me, “We are the clinical trials”.
I kindly suggest to Mr. Robbins that he research both sides of the coin on this COVID situation, and not just what the media throws out there. Try to see things from a different perspective and try and understand where others are coming from. I ask him, and all readers of different opinions, to please not resort to suggesting that their fellow American citizens who are not vaccinated are potentially causing the death of people they love. We take the risk of hurting or killing someone, or ourselves, every day when we get into a car to drive somewhere but we still drive. We cannot be people who live in fear or fear will consume us.
I believe one reason why the mainstream media hasn’t covered the abortion connection to the vaccine is because they are afraid more people will want to wait until a less controversial vaccine is developed — one that is tested over time. May I remind everyone that there are already medicines out there that effectively treat COVID and those should be used more often perhaps?
We need to work together to create vaccines that all people are comfortable with, and which will not worsen a medical condition somebody already has, or kills them, or includes morally repugnant ingredients. Shaming people into getting the jab is not the right answer.
Again, thank you Mr. Robbins for your thoughtfulness in writing, but I disagree with you. As an American that is my right, just as it is your right to disagree with me. God bless America and peace and health to you Mr. Robbins!
Linda Norton
Pawcatuck
