This is not the letter I intended to submit! I had written an opinion on Elwood Watson’s column (“Not ‘woke’ enough to understand its meaning," March 24) on the pervasive and pejorative use of the word “woke” by the right. I believed that being woke was a good thing! If you are woke, you are someone who is aware, intelligent and knowledgeable. Not anymore! The “right” uses woke as a catch phrase for all that is wrong with everyone who thinks differently than them. It has become a fashionable buzzword for them to foment anger and inspire fear among an already angry and fearful population of people.
Watson’s column was about Bethany Mandel, a conservative activist who wrote a 304 page book on the “left” and its woke indoctrination of youth, but when asked by an interviewer to define woke, she was at a loss for words. In a Newsweek article, she excused herself for the gaffe by talking about having six children, homeschooling them, etc., all life choices that have their consequences. Sorry Bethany, put your big girl pants on and own that the reason you couldn’t define “woke” is that there really is no consensus on what it means to be woke except that it’s conflated with all that is wrong, especially with those who lean left. Unfortunately, it is bandied about and seized upon by those who want to instill fear in parents, mostly about our educational institutions.
I said that this is not the letter I intended to submit. After another gun massacre, it seemed trite to give my opinion on a word. However, I will give my opinion on those who know the power that the word “woke” has taken on in the most dangerous segments of our society and use it freely, nary a thought of its consequences. You are both shameful and shameless!
I had a nun in school who constantly encouraged us to “use the brains that God gave you.” For all of you “woke” individuals, I would encourage you to wake up! Our children are being slaughtered, and you are running around with your hair on fire attacking the “other,” banning books, and rewriting history to make it more palatable. John McCain said, “the truth is sometimes a hard pill to swallow. But the American people are entitled to it, nonetheless.” Well, the truth in the form of an assault weapon was once again exposed to us in Nashville.
Neither a drag show or a sixth-grader being shown a picture of Michaelangelo’s David is going to hurt our children as much as preparing them for the possibility that they might be killed at school. Wake up! Like it, or not, swallow that truth. That’s the reality.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
