Something feels like it has been taken from me. Something basic. Something fundamental. I want to take it back.
In the light of the Jan. 6 congressional hearings, in the aftermath of recent Supreme Court decisions, and in the growing tide of upcoming elections, I want to take my flag back. I want my country and my flag back. Never again do I want to witness the U.S. flag used as a weapon against our democracy and the people trying to protect it. Never again do I want to feel anxious about flying the U.S. flag because I don’t want to be misidentified as a member of a certain group. Never again do I want to fear that our democracy and Constitution are disintegrating before my eyes.
The U.S. flag represents every citizen in the United States. Not one party. Not one person. Not one ideology. We can weaken the divisive and threatening messages we have seen and felt if all of us display our U.S. flag to honor the sacrifices that made our country one of hope, freedom, bravery and opportunity. I want the flag back that represents our democracy, our Constitution and its Bill of Rights, the flag that stands for liberty and justice for all.
Let’s take it back. Let’s all join together to display the U.S. flag from now through the November elections and beyond. Find your flag or buy a new one. Fly it for the country that bestows freedoms, not takes them away. Fly it for the country that accepts those who are different rather than excluding them, because each and every one of us is different. Fly it for the country who cares about its people.
Let’s start flying our flags now so that by the November elections everyone in the country is displaying Old Glory. The strength of seeing each other as being connected rather than divided will be enormous. We can connect. We can unite. We can be strong. We can be peaceful. Let’s show the world and ourselves that we can save our democracy.
Fly the U.S. flag for our democracy
Wave the U.S. flag for our Constitution
Display the U.S flag for our Bill of Rights
Respect the U.S. flag with dignity for each and every one of us.
And then VOTE. Vote for what you believe in. Vote in numbers that cannot be denied. Help and encourage others to vote. With liberty and justice for all.
Susan Weitzner
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.