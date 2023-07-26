We need a panel of sanctioned persons who examine and weigh old laws and new laws, with an agenda of promoting the good of all we know. Upon the advent of civilization, life became more complex and more cooperation among men was required. Along with myriad accomplishments in the sciences that are simply amazing and puissantly beneficial to the human condition, these years are fraught with acts of barbaric and unspeakable assaults upon people in the acts of living peaceful, productive lives engendering no impedance to others pursuing their lives and dreams.
It is a fact that certain people suffer exploitation, subjugation and oftentimes excruciatingly painful pogroms by those who can do so to them. People around the world are seeing almost hourly a rapid retreat of the boundaries of good conscience slip from our reach. The moral, material and intellectual poverty that is to be found even in the bastions of wealth and knowledge is exacerbated by our ever-increasing appetite for consumption, carelessly squandering every one of our precious but finite natural resources in a mad dance of greed and waste. Some people to this day believe and behave as though these abhorrent circumstances will go unchecked ad nauseam. Within national borders and across all borders there occurs subjugation of one group or the other by certain members of the particular society within that nation or region. Ignorance, hatred, fear, histrionics, dysfunction, and pathological thinking are evident on all sides of racial and cultural divides nationally and worldwide.
There is a certain segment of our world where these persons exhibit immense sanity in the conduct of their affairs. These persons who behave sanely are growing in number becoming more vocal and assertive in their self-actualizing. Ignorance is best always held as the enemy as regards the work we have ahead of us in living lives with love as the primary dynamic directive. It is the obligation of those of us that know for the better to always exert ourselves effortfully to eliminate and eradicate the hideous ideations and behaviors of some who put no effort into living lives based on love, work, compassion, understanding and humanity.
That does not take away from the fact that we, all of us, have a formidable compunction facing us that we have to successfully handle. The bright realization is that we can make our situation so much better. We need to stay away from the mad dance of unchecked consumption. We need a sanctioned cadre of jurists who continuously in an ongoing manner evaluate laws, at the read to replace or change laws that are no longer pertinent to today’s world.
With the advanced state of technology, we desperately need laws that are relevant in the world today. We really need to rethink our collective agenda in the effort to promulgate peaceful existence.
Colin P. Jarvis
Westerly
