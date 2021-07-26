The Sun’s July 18 cover — “Some not blown away by N.J. wind plans” — thrusts climate change to front page news where New Jersey stakeholders express support and reluctance to the Garden State’s ambition “to become the leader in the fast-growing offshore wind energy industry on the East Coast.” A hat tip to Block Island, which broke the ice first, as Massachusett’s Cape Wind dawdled for years over the “visible pollution” nonsense that’s now a main New Jersey concern. Don’t tell me you find the climate change-charged wildfires in Oregon and California out West visually comforting. I find wind turbine sights tremendously compelling, visually paying tribute to our windmill history while simultaneously capitalizing on our wind-power future. Bravo! Rushing into an unknown offshore wind-power future? Perhaps, but similarly, did Columbus rush off in 1492 into another unknown offshore wind-powered future?
But cinco centuries later, the stakes seem higher with the UN’s IPCC reporting 2 years ago that without a sharp decline in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, global warming will pass the 1.5-degree Centrigrade tipping point increase leading to irreversible loss of fragile ecosystems into our “this is not your father’s climate” future. New Jersey criticism: “It’s going to be an industrial site out there.” Oh, you mean like Trump’s plan to drill in ANWR where near certain oil spills lead to near-certain deaths in the ultra-fragile tundra ecosystems. Affected local communities absolutely must be heard from, which is a departure from Trump’s 2018 offshore drilling mandate, where only his adopted state of Florida was granted exemption. Biased corruption happens here, oh my. Seems like NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) selfishness is being replaced by NIMO (Nor in My Oceanview) selfishness.
Climate changed current reality in the best-equipped areas: Oregon battles the “Bootleg Wildfire” that’s burnt an area half the size of Rhode Island, whose smoke is experienced 3,000 miles away in New York and is so intense that it’s turned the tables, not affected by the weather but is affecting weather. And Europe’s lead country, Germany, wrestles with unprecedented rain, causing beyond-the-imagination floods causing a death toll in the hundreds. Nevermind the perverse logic that these might be the parties most responsible for human-caused climate change, the terrifying implication is these current events are what we witness in the world’s best-known locations. What has, is or will happen in lesser-known areas, ill-equipped to deal with climate chaos? Paraphrasing Shakespeare, some countries and/or people achieve injustice and others have injustice thrust upon them. Climate change’s extinction crisis is destined to be the greatest injustice of them all.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
