We cannot ignore mass shootings. We are, none of us, safe anywhere. Even most gun owners are willing to limit and restrict guns to increase public safety.
Whenever public attention for gun control increases, silly season for some gun advocates begins. Using the word “enshrined,” they describe the Second Amendment like a religious relic. Enshrined means revered as a sacred object. The founders wrote the Second Amendment into the Constitution. They did not enshrine it.
The preamble to the Constitution begins, “We the people to form a more perfect Union.” It tells us that no one part of the Constitution is sacred by itself because our union is imperfect, and we can therefore improve it. Immediately after writing the Constitution, the founders, striving for a more perfect union, amended the Constitution and contisnued the process 27 times. Congress repealed one of the 27 amendments. The 21st repealed the 18th Amendment — Prohibition, a bad idea. State and federal legislatures have limited and restricted some of the remaining amendments. Legislatures have limited our Fifth Amendment right to due process with tort reforms. Recently, legislatures in some states are limiting First Amendment rights by banning books from libraries.
We can limit or repeal the Second Amendment because it is no different from other amendments. Guns are causing chaos in society and undermining domestic tranquility. The Second Amendment was a bad idea. Slave states feared slave rebellions. They refused to ratify the Constitution without the right to bear arms. So, the founders added it to the Constitution. In recent years, the NRA and Republican Party corrupted the Second Amendment into a worse idea. We can strive toward a more perfect union to insure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves. We can do this by limiting or repealing the Second Amendment.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
