As a candidate for re-election for Hopkinton Town Council, I will write a letter about my ideas and why I should be re-elected to the town council within the next few weeks, possibly less.
The only political thing I have to say, I have already voted absentee for the Rhode Island Republican Primary. I will divulge only one vote I made for Ashley Kalus, the endorsed candidate of the Republicans for Rhode Island governor.
I serve on the nominating committee of the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee, and Jonathan Riccitelli did not put his name forward to the committee. While he was not required to, his ignoring making a case for candidacy before our committee speaks for itself. We have a competitive primary for Rhode Island lieutenant governor. The candidates are Aaron Guckian, the endorsed candidate with a fine background, and Paul Pence, an accomplished person himself, who ran four years ago for the office and did not fade away after losing. The last time a Republican was elected Rhode Island lieutenant governor was in 1966, when the late Joseph H. O’Donnel Jr. won, and he lost re-election in 1968.
We need more Republicans in Providence at the Rhode Island State House. The last time the GOP won the Rhode Island State Senate was 1956 and the last time it won the Rhode Island House of Representatives was 1938. In fact 1938 was the last year the Rhode Island Republicans were elected to control state government. That is when the late William H. Vanderbilt served his one term as a Republican Rhode Island governor, and the Republicans controlled both houses of our Rhode Island General Assembly at the same time! Time to hold Rhode Island Democrats accountable for our state’s dubious statistics and dealings!
In closing, those interested can contact me at scottbillhirst@gmail.com; @ScottBillHIrst; and at 401-302-5972; and I can be texted or called.
I have a personal Facebook presence but not a campaign Facebook page.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council and chairs the town’s Republicans.
