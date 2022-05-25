On May 16, Westerly Sun readers learned: “Rhode Island lawmakers revise bill to legalize recreational marijuana” as we play catch-up to join our neighbors in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut in legalizing marijuana while this same action is simultaneously federally illegal. Go figure.
We can appreciate these new pot and sports betting freedoms, but how does an activist Supreme Court that’s taking away our reproductive rights and soon marriage-equality freedoms square? Sadly it’s all about the money, with “money corrupts” a catchy song refrain waiting to happen. John Mellencamp and Aimee Mann, where are you now? No one wants to pay taxes, which is the lucrative revenue derivation force pushing pot and sports betting legalization that guarantees more losers than winners sum total. Buenos Suerte, but please note our lost freedoms, targeted at vulnerably powerless communities, have nothing to do with money and everything to do with conservative dislike. Public Perception: “Cutting taxes” is a universal good but “cutting services” is not so. Where can a politician find lost revenues from tax cuts? Goodbye moral standards that gave rise to “Reefer Madness” and “Gamblers Anonymous” and hello under-the-radar behavior that generates billions, with or without state sanction. The state/federal disconnect is nonsensical, as we might look to the founders, only to find tombstones with an 18th-century vision that’s no match for 21st-century complexities.
In forging this new ground era we need honest leaders who we can trust to put public well-being ahead of personal interest, dedicated to the oxymoronic justice for all and unquestionable integrity, but what do we have? A most recent administration that concluded with 30,573 lies per the Washington Post fact-checker, giving rise to a post-truth world that’s the most fertile petri dish for cynicism. Surveys, polls and petitions masquerade for fundraising requests causing wonder how we arrived in this world where the answer to every challenge is money. The obscene cost of running for political office is not just financial, the time involved fundraising narrows the field to those already well endowed financially on day one, often putting them out of touch with a tremendous swath of Americans struggling daily to remain healthy, pay the rent and put nutritious food on the table with the Republicans’ perpetual plan to cut taxes for the wealthy never the answer.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.