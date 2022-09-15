Did you ever notice that off Shore Road, there are only four water views? Two of them belong to golf courses. As Westerly has developed and will continue to grow, open space shrinks. While we all appreciate our great town, it is us that have taken the serenity away. Summer cottages have become permanent residences with hedges and trees blocking views. Let’s admit it: Westerly has become a seashore destination. Isn’t it the main reason we are here somehow?
Some of the letters to the editor opposing the Winnapaug Golf Course development proposal are troubling. People are by nature reluctant to changes, but these are inevitable over time. Those property owners represent less than one-tenth of 1% of Westerly, and have become very vocal criticizing the planned development; instead, they should be more conscious about what they will lose if it does not happen.
As dramatically proven in the past, golf alone cannot support our last land that is located in walking distance to the pond and ocean, a most valuable property that could be developed into lucrative house lots, apartment buildings or commercial buildings. If the NIMBY activists’ wish comes across, their front yards might eventually be facing the back of mega-mansions and trees preserving their own privacy. The town council should consider that 99.9% of all residents want to preserve what they now have. Not only is Westerly in need of a prime public golf course but also the green space it provides.
What everyone must realize is that once the Winnapaug Golf Course and its panoramic views disappear, there will never be another chance to duplicate it. Once gone, gone forever. Not too many years ago, the town of Westerly had the chance to own Weekapaug Golf Course, and chose not to purchase it. Now, only a select few are able to have access to that course. Please support the efforts of the owners of Winnapaug to keep it Westerly’s only public-access golf venue.
Michael W. Donovan
Westerly
