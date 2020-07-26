Time is often divided into before and after.
My first major before was the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, as I made my way to my freshman year of high school. Much of my life is defined by the after.
We all remember before COVID-19. Before we worried as much about who we’d come in contact with. Before we wondered if a cough was due to allergy season, or something worse. Before we worried about whether or not we would be able to go to school or work. Before the great Charmin shortage of 2020 (seriously, where did it all go?).
Living in this pandemic, I am staggeringly aware of the before, but mire importantly I am intensely hopeful for the after. This event will define the years ahead. The year 2020 will forever be a dark red line on the timeline of our country.
Now is the time to fill in what comes after 2020. The status quo is literally killing us. Lack of access to health care, poverty, systemic racism, small businesses being shuttered, families living paycheck to paycheck during mass unemployment. We must reshape the state of Rhode Island so after 2020 is the new world we deserve instead of simply a reversion to the world we had.
One thing is clear: We have work to do. The cracks in the foundation have been laid bare and we cannot ignore them any longer. The old ways aren’t working for everyone. What comes next is up to us.
Dylan Conley
Providence
The writer is a candidate for the Democratric nomination to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Rhode Island’s 2nd District.
