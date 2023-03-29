Growing up in Warwick, I received a quality public education — so much so that I chose to teach at one of the schools I attended for several years. My eldest daughter started her educational career in one of its elementary schools and my husband and I were pleased with the results.
When we moved to Charlestown 10 years ago, I was blown away by the exceeding quality offered by CHARIHO schools.
When our daughter entered Charlestown Elementary School in the second grade, I was impressed with the amount of science exploration she did right in the classroom. When our next two daughters entered the school and Spanish instruction began in Kindergarten — and continued through all grades — I was thrilled for the language acquisition possible at peak neuroplasticity. There was more and varied outdoor play and learning time. Teachers and staff were constantly studying and implementing best practices for language arts and mathematics. When our girls entered the middle and high school, the preparation for and development of future goals and learning through the use of learner qualities, portfolios, and exemplary work was phenomenal. Important skills and processes were built upon and expanded each year and carried seamlessly from building to building.
All of the best practices that existed in educational theory and ideal conditions were happening in Chariho.
I was not displeased with the educational path my daughter had started on in Warwick. But when she, followed by her sisters, continued on her path at Chariho, the way scaled greater heights, offered many more and varied views, and provided much more support.
Attending the recent School Committee meeting on March 14, I was reminded of the contentious atmosphere that surrounded much of my educational career in Warwick, both as a student and as a teacher. I attended the schools during the infamous contract negotiations that found several teachers incarcerated. I taught during years where all instruction took place with no agreed-upon contract at all. My former colleagues saw their schools close and their students shift halfway across the city for larger class sizes.
There is no reason Chariho needs to fall prey to lesser educational values due to financial concerns.
School Committee members, educators, parents, staff, and citizens need to band together to maintain the educational excellence that distinguishes our district.
Quality education benefits the entire community. Families live and thrive in such towns. Our governments and businesses benefit from informed students. Resources, infrastructure, and initiatives for all benefit from a thriving learning environment.
I urge all individuals in all three of the great towns that make up the great Chariho School District to support the school budget at the polls on Tuesday, April 4.
Jennifer Basile
Charlestown
