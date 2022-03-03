In 1838, Abraham Lincoln said, “If destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen we must live through all time or die by suicide.” The divisions at that time were regional. Now the divisions run through the axis of our society — from the highest levels of the government to the most mundane school board meeting. We are in a dangerous time. Divisiveness itself is our enemy.
To end the divisiveness we have to change our behavior. First, no name-calling. The words “socialist”, “communist”, “fascist” and so forth are used as all-purpose insults without regard to their intrinsic meanings. Either address specific issues and policies or be quiet. Second, “a stopped clock is right twice a day.” This principle means that no one is ever right all the time or wrong all the time. I have disagreed with and agreed with each and every politician currently active in the country. Further, if you agree with an opponent on anything, bring that agreement to the foreground. Fourth, before we disagree with someone on the facts, we must perform due diligence. This means studying material that contradicts our point of view and keeping an open mind. Fifth, and most importantly, be wary of people who dehumanize their opponents. Satan will be creative and untiring in driving people apart. When touched by the better angels of our nature, we will realize that the person we never agree with may still — in their heart of hearts — be another sincere patriot.
Albert Gerheim
Westerly
