September 2023 time march? Not so fast. Among the Aug. 22 world news, “Ecuadorians reject oil drilling in protected area in the Amazon” deserves more attention. Just as Rhode Island led the U.S. to offshore drilling, Ecuador now leads the world to historic preservation, choosing respect over money, biodiversity, overdevelopment and tolerance over personal gain. Take note, internalize and emulate per your own capabilities and capacities. One climate, one chance with no Plan(et) B if we continue to destroy this one. As the U.S. and China play “you first” games as our climate of convenience slips away, poverty-stricken Ecuador shows the world that fossil fuel enrichment rejection, respect of those who are different, powerless and vulnerable as well as personal gain limitation is possible and quite likely necessary in pursuit of the greater good.
Ecuador steps up just as the drug war steps in to this once-peaceful country as we learned earlier in August when six Colombian drug warriors assassinated the Ecuadorian presidential candidate who vowed to fight the drug trade corruption and violence seeping over the border into Ecuador. I think these real-world role models of Rhode Island offshore wind energy and Ecuador indigenous respect married to fossil fuel rejection despite the financial gain rejection has powerful 21st-century value that is the real energy drink empowering individuals to a higher calling. The world needs this more than ever, better late than never.
Actions speak louder than words that speak louder than prayers. Listen to the angel on your left shoulder, reject the devil on your right and strive for the greater good that might reduce stress while providing self-confidence uniquely available to engaging in greater-good activity. The more the merrier indeed.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
