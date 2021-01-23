I have no idea if Rep. Price’s version of his behavior at the Washington rally that turned into sedition is accurate. Nor can I read what is in his heart. The people who vote for him must judge his credibility. Who knows what a video or email might show in the coming weeks? Who knows where he hangs his hook in social media? There was plenty of evidence that Trump and his supporters were not planning a picnic on the Capitol steps. Trump and his surrogates gave many hints suggesting and inciting violence.
One writer suggested that it was Mr. Price’s First Amendment right to show up at the rally. The writer also claimed Mr. Price could not have participated in the insurrection because he served in the military and is a former Marine. These assertions are silly. The First Amendment gives us the right to free expression. It does not release us from responsibility for that expression. Former military service, even as a Marine, does not, by itself, fix our patriotism for all time. Benedict Arnold proved himself a hero at Fort Ticonderoga and at Saratoga before he became a traitor. Lee Harvey Oswald a former Marine, assassinated President John F. Kennedy. Also, some of the participants in the insurrection were oath-taking police officers and former military.
The issue is that Mr. Price, an elected Rhode Island official, attended a rally inflamed by a series of lies. The intent of the lie was to pressure the Congress to overturn the election. Was Mr. Price tricked? Was Mr. Price himself promoting the lie that brought the insurrectionists to the Capitol that day? Perhaps he should have known better. Perhaps he showed poor judgment. We may never know why he was there. Still, it is right for folks to demand an explanation or his resignation. Jan. 6 was one of the worst days in American history. He attended. The people of Rhode Island need to know why he was there.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
