We are very blessed in Westerly to have a retirement/assisted living/ memory care residence here. My mother was a resident in The Elms since January 2020. From the moment we went to tour the facility to the moment when she passed on, we were treated like family. Most importantly, my mother was treated with care, compassion and dignity from the owner, Guy Maiorano to the management staff, Mark, Leslie, Karen, Bonnie, Tina (activities), Leslie Murphy RN and staff, Lou Bounocore and Tim (drivers), kitchen staff, housekeeping staff and the other residents. It is a home away from home-- a place filled with love. Even during the pandemic, they did everything they could to keep everyone safe and the family’s in touch as safe as possible. They have so many activities to keep residents busy. They truly care about the person and what is in their best interest. I knew that my mother was safe and having the social interaction that would help her thrive. We have angels there caring for our loved ones. We are truly blessed to have this facility-- I would dare say “We are truly blessed to have this loving environment available for our loved ones .” I have been so touched by the many staff members who have reached out to me since my mother’s passing. They became like our extended family. I am so grateful for everyone at The Elms and the memory care units.
Valerie Sistare
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.