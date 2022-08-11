Are droughts the only time we need to heed water conservation advice? Water and life are inseparable, so conserving water is conserving life, which needs no reminder. The Earth’s surface is 71% water, the human body is 60% agua and at eight pounds per gallon, water paradoxically is more valuable than gold, and thankfully more plentiful. While it comes in one shape and size, it can vary greatly with healthy drinking tap water, a fundamental human right that has not been given the priority it demands. Contaminated water in Flint, Mich., and Newark, N.J., exposed society’s grievous failure, highlighting the costly consequences of inner-city poverty, economic powerlessness and political corruption.
Lincoln’s Gettysburg brilliance shed light on honors and insights being no match for the intrinsic value of the actual thing that’s applicable to both water and eulogizing my awesome mother. No amount of praise or recognition can honor its role in life when water is life. Close to home, Rhode Island is the Ocean State, and where would Westerly be without our beaches? Connecticut’s most popular tourist destination is Mystic, with its famous Seaport, aquarium and drawbridge reduced to sad laughingstocks when removing water. The new normal climate crisis exposes record-setting flooding, punishing heat waves, raging wildfires and devastating drought, with water having a hand in it all.
What can be said about water that hasn’t been already said? God, please grant me the serenity to find it that might make water conservation a universal priority, drought or otherwise.
Cleanliness next to Godliness? Good luck without water! A popular ice-breaker is everyone sharing their favorite water story. Rhode Island was an industrial revolution leader with its ample water power combined with safe harbors that helped Rhode Island float to the top of this country’s development. We’ve heard “if you have your health you have everything,” but you can only get there with good, clean water. Favorite water quote: “Many of the wars of the 20th century were about oil but the wars of the 21st century will be about water.” Protect life. Avoid war. Conserve water!
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
