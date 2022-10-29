When I consider the changes our town of Hopkinton has gone through over the course of the past three years, I am reminded of how important community-oriented leadership is. Our town deserves political leaders who are committed to maintaining the rural nature of our community while prioritizing intentional and sustainable economic growth. Sharon Davis has served on the Hopkinton Town Council as a dedicated representative and has shown time and again that she is well informed, balanced in her approaches to contentious issues, and is always willing to communicate and discuss with any citizen in Hopkinton, regardless of political affiliation.
Sharon and I do not always agree on all issues; very rarely will any of us agree with our neighbors 100% of the time. However, what Mrs. Davis has exemplified is a willingness to engage in generative and civil discussion that is based on a common goal of striving for the betterment of our community. These are the qualities that we need in our local leaders: not complete agreement all of the time, but the ability to engage in discourse and communication that is helpful and constructive. A vote for Sharon Davis is a vote for informed and community-oriented leadership.
endawnis Spears
Hopkinton
The writer is a candidate for Chariho School Committee from Hopkinton.
