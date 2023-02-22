Despite our fondest wish, life isn’t fair. A person born with an IQ of 70 doesn’t deserve that fate. Neither did Stephen Hawking, born with an IQ exponentially higher.
But the inherent inequality of life goes way beyond intelligence. Think of babies born with life-threatening birth defects, or defects that remove any chance of living the full life healthy babies enjoy. In no way fair.
Then there’s talent. The kind of talent that moves the world is generally innate, not learned. No one taught young Wolfgang Mozart to write a symphony at age 5. Apparently, when a needy person appealed to him, Mozart would dash off an impromptu composition and tell the individual where he or she could sell it. How unfair is that — that neither you nor I possess such rarified ability?
But even Mozart benefited from enrichment, instruction that stretched and refined his talent. This he received at the Academia Filarmonica di Bologna, a highly selective musical institution of his time, where Mozart was awarded the “Maestro composer” diploma. But isn’t this the point of selective programs: to provide targeted enrichment for the purpose of magnifying an existing talent?
In this country, we’ve seen many well-intentioned efforts to “make life fair” in the school system, aimed at denying the fact that children are born with differing abilities. Some have caused harm. The No Child Left Behind Act, for example, had schools grouping children of mixed abilities in the same classroom, including children with behavioral disabilities. Apparently clustering similar abilities in one classroom was seen to be discriminatory, by exclusion.
Imagine home-schooling 24 children, the average class size America for grades K-6. The 24 students may divide themselves into four different levels of reading proficiency. And two students suffer from attention deficit. How does one person teach five or six different curricula to these 24 students in the same day? How little enrichment does each child ultimately receive?
After 13 years, the NCLB experiment was ended in 2015. To be clear, fairness and “evening the playing field” are great goals of a democracy. Only, the principles cannot be blindly applied where they make no sense.
Yes, let’s break down artificial barriers which prevent individuals from reaching their best potential.
As for taking the opposite tack, a wrong-headed attempt to “make life fair” by eliminating gifted programs, watering down college admission requirements — wow, that is to deny talent and is so misguided as to be dangerous. How do we benefit from suppressing talent? Yet that is the path we appear to be on in this country — eliminating any educational enrichment programs that only qualified students can access. The modus operandi appears to be: if every student cannot partake, then no one partakes, not even a Mozart.
We are in a high-stakes competition with the rest of the world for global resources, global markets. We need all the talent and excellence we can find. We can’t be throwing talent away.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
