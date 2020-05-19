As we continue to fight COVID-19 as a community and a nation, at times it can be hard to see the future. Never has society seen such a shift in the economy and in the daily way of life like the one we are seeing now. It is important that we come together as citizens of one nation.
However, it may seem hard to find the light. But we must remember this is 2020, an election year. We the people have the power to shape a new future. Now is the time to make our state prosperous. We can elect new people, get new ideas and build a fresh new economy. We no longer must rely on short-term fixes. We can look forward to the future. The prime time for change is now. With new ideas we can revamp all parts of Rhode Island and make it a model state for the future.
Will it be difficult? Yes of course it will. However, if we pick new people willing to push forward and can see the future, we will succeed! No more will we have to just be regarded as one of the lowest performing states. We have the potential to grow and massively diversify, but to do this we must act now!
Use your voice in 2020 to make change on the ballot!
Timothy McLaughlin
Westerly
