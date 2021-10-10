“Don’t buy what you don’t want.”
Many of us who voted not to fund the Campbell Grain affordable housing initiative hope that we have not discouraged the very capable and earnest Danielle Chesebrough, June Strunk, Winn Enterprises and others from bringing affordable housing to Stonington. Affordable housing is needed and wanted here and if anyone can do this well, they probably can.
And yet, 82 units of visually uninspiring housing on 2 acres of desolate land within a few yards of an active and startlingly noisy Amtrak line (see the Westerly Sun story from Bradford on Sept. 19, 2019) strikes me as a very stressful environment for anyone, nevermind for financially vulnerable people, some with children.
I hope we can do better. It’s not a problem for folks who improve Stonington’s quality of life, while adding to its tax base, to make some serious money in the process. I would strongly support a similar project that clearly supports the health and humanity of its resident-citizens.
Pam McDonald
Westerly
