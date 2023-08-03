Flooding in Vermont, wildfires in Canada, record rains in China, and the media barely covers any of it in depth. Why? Because global warming can’t be fixed, and the people who run this place don’t want you thinking about it.
Despite record-shattering temperatures around the globe, our friends in the oil industry have walked back their initial promises to decrease oil production and reduce fossil-fuel emissions. These are the same folks who jacked up gas prices during the worst of COVID and made record-shattering profits, all while claiming they needed the money to suck up more of a product whose overuse is killing us.
These people do not care about Greenpeace or forests or potable water because making money is all they understand, sort of like the current Charlestown Town Council but with a bigger budget. They are highly intelligent people who are completely aware of what their product has been doing to our little blue petri dish for many decades, and they don’t care. At all, at all, at all.
It amazes me that they don’t seem to realize that their own children and grandchildren will also suffer and scream and burn with the rest of us, but there you have it. Money means much more to them than does the survival of their own families.
And who’s going to stop them? You? Me? Greta Thunberg? Captain America? Is any president going to order the energy gangsters to immediately stop drilling and start building wind turbines and solar panels? Will the military industrial complex, the single largest institutional source of greenhouse gas emissions in the world, suddenly have pangs of conscience and immediately reduce their carbon bootprint?
Could you, as a Rhode Islander, remain employed without some sort of vehicle to get you to your job?
The answer to these questions is, obviously, no. Our nation has been designed to rely on a substance which would eventually doom its citizens. The ice at the poles is melting much faster than the corporate media would have us believe, and there is absolutely no serious national effort to stop it.
None.
We are well and properly screwed, so let’s just admit it and stop kidding ourselves. They will keep drilling and we will keep pumping. America will continue to drive itself to oblivion and take the rest of the planet with it.
It’s a waste of time to worry about the increasing severity of weather, since the oil giants have ensured that it can’t be stopped or even slowed. Our well-intentioned protests have been falling on deaf ears for decades, and if you think the energy behemoths are suddenly going to realize the error of their ways and clean up their mess, you are sadly, painfully naïve. Their greed will end us.
We are the frogs and the water in our pot has already achieved a nice, high rolling boil.
Watch “The Age of Stupid” (https://www.spannerfilms.net/). It’s like watching future history.
Christopher Fee
Charlestown
