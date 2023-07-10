The auditing firm used by the Chariho School District has gotten itself in serious issues and has been sanctioned by the federal government. It is my understanding it will be taken up tonight, Tuesday, at the Chariho School Committee meeting. Check the School Committee agenda on the school district website. Since this firm is used by other school districts and I assume other government entities, this seems not to be an isolated issue. If I recall correctly, and I will stand corrected if I am wrong, it has been covered by the Wall Street Journal and the source of federal action was the United States Securities & Exchange Commission? I need to learn more about this issue.
At this moment, I am composing on Friday, July 7. While we cannot fault the School Committee for this auditing firm they use, we should observe how they handle this matter going forward. On another point, I do hope the school committee looks at addressing the 83% fixed costs of the district as well as considering an outside management study of the district. I remind Hopkinton residents as of the recent approved budget — 79% of the town budget goes to the local school district. I do ask the School Committee to have a collective email address where people can contact all members at the same time. We do that for the town council in Hopkinton and there is no reason the Chariho School School Committee can’t do the same.
Changing the topic: where was John Hart born? He was a Declaration of Independence signer from New Jersey. I have seen he was born in Stonington, Connecticut; but possibly someplace else. David Smith recently covered in The Westerly Sun article on Samuel Ward, who almost signed the Declaration of Independence. It shows timing is everything. In addition to that, being in the right place at the right time can impact you and others significantly! William Ellery filled Ward’s void when he died.
In closing, keep in touch by calling or texting me at 401-378-0914. Also call but please don’t text 401-328-4457.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the HopkintonTown Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.