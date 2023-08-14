“Irony is wasted on the stupid.”
The town property and fire taxpaying residents of the village of Watch Hill are in the unique position of collectively funding both sides of a lawsuit. On the one hand the Watch Hill Fire District is suing the town of Westerly. On the other hand, their town property tax payments are helping to fund the defense against the suit filed by the Watch Hill Fire District. How did this situation come about?
The private government known as the Watch Hill Fire District is a large property owner in the village of Watch Hill. Ostensibly, the fire district’s function is to levy and collect fire taxes. Rather than use all the fire tax money collected to support the mission of the pretend fire department, the fire district management uses a share of the fire tax proceeds to fund property tax payments to the town of Westerly. In addition, the fire district management pays salaries and wages to its employees as well as funding the operation and maintenance of its 64 acres of property. In the process of conducting its real business, the fire district awards large no-bid, sole-source contracts.
One such no-bid, sole-source $30,000 contract was awarded at a direct cost to the fire district taxpayers. The $30,000 spurious contract specified make-believe deliverables. Another no-bid, sole-source contract is for payments to a $500-per-hour law firm hired to sue the town of Westerly. In both cases the fire district business manager/s shunned the sound, usual and customary public enterprise procurement best practice of soliciting bids for contracts exceeding a stated threshold amount. In the case of the town of Westerly the threshold amount is $2,500. As for the $30,000 no-bid, sole-source contract there was little, if any, tangible return on investment. There were, however, unintended and unforeseen consequences associated with the contract, the value of which is in the eye of the beholder.
The business machinations of the fire district go unchallenged by the district fire taxpayers. Through their collective silence the residents of the district give their tacit approval to the policy, practices and procedures demonstrated by the district that is being run as a business. The business of the district has little to do with fire prevention, suppression and protection. Any discomfort that may be experienced by the district residents is soothed by the fact that their fire tax payments are income tax deductible.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
