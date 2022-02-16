I would like to comment on the letter titled “Washington Trust lacking in compassion” (Feb. 11). I very much agree with the writer, as I know a longtime Westerly resident who has to deal with the bank for certain financial dealings that were set up for her. She has over the years found the people she has to deal with at times to be very cold and intimidating to the point that this person feels like she was bullied when she dealt with them like they don’t care. A local bank that advertises that they care is a misnomer because they do not treat their long-term customers that way.
Valerie Lapointe
Westerly
(0) comments
