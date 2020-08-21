On this day 220 years ago, Washington Trust opened for business with the knowledge that a strong local banking system was essential to our local economy. A group of entrepreneurs from both sides of the Pawcatuck River established the bank to serve the people and early merchants of southern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, particularly those in the booming farming and fishing industries. Our original charter noted that the bank was established to provide, “those little assistances, from time to time, which banks only can give.”
Staying true to those core values, Washington Trust has been here to assist generations of families and businesses for more than two centuries, through good times and bad. Throughout the years, we have steadfastly stood beside our customers, our communities and our employees through financial crises and natural disasters. The bank never faltered through Reconstruction, recessions, the Great Depression, two world wars and the Hurricane of 1938 — where it recognized its importance in helping Westerly and Stonington rebuild after unthinkable destruction. So, when the pandemic struck, we were there to lend a helping hand to keep people healthy and safe — personally, professionally and, most importantly, financially.
Over the past several months, our commitment to personal service has been transformed in ways we never conceived of just a few short months ago. Our employees are still here for you, whether working on the front line or remotely from their home offices, and have risen to the challenge presented by this pandemic. They have listened to our customers and offered customized solutions to help individuals and local businesses in any way they can, once again proving that the caring, personalized service our bank was founded on is now more important than ever.
Nothing is more important to us than the care of our customers and the communities where we live and work. On behalf of everyone at Washington Trust: we’re here to serve, we’re here to help, and you can count on us today, tomorrow and well into the future. If you have financial questions about borrowing, saving or planning, you can always ask Washington Trust. We look forward to seeing you in person in the days ahead, and a heartfelt thank you for trusting us with your business.
Edward O. “Ned” Handy
Westerly
The writer is chairman and CEO of the Washington Trust Co.
