Recently, I had to make the very difficult decision to move my 102-year-old aunt to a nursing home. She did not want to go, but her physical and cognitive abilities had declined to the point where it was no longer safe for her to remain in her apartment. I am sure that many caregivers in Westerly know how challenging this decision was to make.
A number of years ago, she asked me to make financial decisions for her if she was no longer able to do so. She gave me power of attorney to be able to take the actions required to pay her bills if and when it became necessary.
On Feb. 4, I went to the main branch of the Washington Trust in Westerly to consolidate her accounts in order to make it easier to be able to rapidly pay the bills which I knew were going to arrive. For longer than I can remember, the bulk of her financial assets were kept in a Washington Trust certificate of deposit. When the CD was due to “roll over” in 2021, I advised her to move the money to her savings account to provide her more flexibility in accessing her money. However, at that time, she was still “sharp as a tack” and felt comfortable to renew the CD, like she had for years. I did not make an issue of the matter. That was my mistake.
The Washington Trust representative I dealt with on Feb. 4 was courteous, polite, and made every attempt to help. I told the representative that I wanted to cash out the CD and move the money into my aunt’s savings account. She looked up the CD on her computer and said she could cash it out, but, because the CD had been rolled over four months early and was not mature, there would be a financial penalty for cashing it out early.
I responded that I knew that the CD was not mature. I asked if the penalty could be waived. My rationale was: 1. My aunt was 102 years old, 2. She had been a loyal Washington Trust customer for over 70 years, and 3. When she rolled-over the CD, she did not anticipate having to access the funds in the CD before it matured, that her situation had declined rapidly and my aunt now needed the funds.
The Washington Trust representative stated that she did not have the authority to waive the penalty. I asked her if her superior could waive the fee. She stated she was not sure and politely excused herself and left to find her superior. About 10 minutes later, she returned. She stated that she was sorry, but her superior said waiving the fee was not possible, that the bank’s policy was that early withdrawals from a CD must incur a penalty. I thanked her for her efforts, completed cashing out the CD, minus the penalty fee, transferred the money into the savings account and left.
However, I was furious. It was not the amount of the penalty, which was only several hundred dollars. My anger was because Washington Trust acted in such a cold and uncompassionate manner to a 102-year-old, lifelong customer facing health and financial challenges in the twilight of her life. Washington Trust claims deep roots in the community and repeatedly advertises that it cares for its customers and is their financial partner. That day, I saw no such care.
We all know that in business, any rule or policy can be waived, IF management wants to waive it. Washington Trust did not. Instead of treating my aunt with compassion and empathy, Washington Trust acted coldly, showing concern only for their financial bottom line.
So be it. Let them keep the penalty money. But I will remember how they treated my aunt, and I hope the citizens of Westerly also will remember. As soon as practical, I intend to move my aunt’s assets to another financial institution. I will not deal with an organization where the bottom line is more important than the customer.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
