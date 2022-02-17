On Feb. 11, The Westerly Sun published a letter to the editor which I wrote (“Washington Trust lacking in compassion.”). My letter criticized the Washington Trust for failing to waive the penalty fee when my 102-year-old aunt cashed out her certificate of deposit (CD) early to deal with expenses caused by unanticipated health issues. I stated that the decision of a supervisor at Washington Trust lacked compassion and empathy toward a loyal 70-year customer of the bank.
I am pleased to report that the Washington Trust has corrected its mistake. Late on the afternoon of Feb.11 I received a call from a senior executive at the bank. This individual stated that the supervisor who refused to waive the penalty for my aunt had done so in error. The supervisor did not have the authority to refuse my request for a waiver of the penalty and that my request should have been forward to the senior executive.
The senior executive told me that because of my aunt’s situation: 1. 102 years old; 2. 70-year customer; 3. unanticipated expenses due to health issues, my waiver immediately would have been granted. Washington Trust will hold training for its supervisors so that similar situations with other customers would not occur in the future. The senior executive apologized for any inconvenience and hurt that Washington Trust had caused my aunt and stated the penalty fee would be returned to my aunt’s account. The money posted on Feb. 11.
I am grateful to the leadership of Washington Trust for admitting its error and quickly correcting its mistake. I am also am pleased to see that the bank is taking steps to ensure that mistakes of this type are not made in the future. Finally, I am grateful to the Westerly Sun for its role in correcting this error.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.