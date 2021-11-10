Rhode Islanders would like a couple of questions answered by our senators and representatives in Washington.
First, we would like your individual stance on the travesty created in Afghanistan; and secondly, why each of you have not pounded on your mahogany podiums expressing our dismay that after 50 days, Americans and their allies remain hostage with no plan to save them?
Is this situation of so little significance that you consider it business as usual?
I challenge our Washington representatives to answer the questions in earnest and without double talk and spin!
I also call on any Rhode Islander who has ever worn a uniform or have had a relative killed or injured during service to be vocal and attentive to our response to the questions needing answers, as we did not send these people to Washington to be sheep or flippin’ happy seals!
D. Gallucci
Westerly
