The air quality in Washington County needs work, according to the new “State of the Air” report from the American Lung Association. Washington County, R.I., displaced Bristol County, Mass., as the most ozone-polluted county in the Providence-Boston metropolitan area.
As a lifelong resident of Washington County, when I think of our beautiful corner of the world I think of our pristine coastline, our hiking trails, and most importantly the people. As the Lung Association’s director of advocacy, I know that when we cannot breathe, nothing else matters. This air pollution impacts our family, friends and neighbors. Even one poor air quality day is one too many for people at higher risk, such as children, older adults, individuals who are pregnant and those living with chronic disease.
Ozone air pollution, sometimes known as smog, is one of the most widespread pollutants in the United States. It is also one of the most dangerous. When inhaled, ozone damages the tissues of the respiratory tract, causing irritation and inflammation, like a “sunburn” of the lung. Ozone levels typically rise between May and October but with rising temperatures we are seeing that window widen — here in Rhode Island we already had a poor air quality day early this spring. Exposure to high ozone levels can cause chest tightness, increased allergic response, shortness of breath, increased susceptibility to respiratory infections, worsening of asthma & COPD, and an increased risk of premature death for those most vulnerable.
Visit Lung.org/SOTA to view the full State of the Air report results and sign the petition where we are calling on President Biden to urgently move forward on several measures to clean up air pollution nationwide, including new pollution limits on ozone and particle pollution, and new measures to clean up power plants and vehicles. I hope you can join me in calling on lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels to take action to ensure that everyone has clean air to breathe.
Dan Fitzgerald
Westerly
The writer is the director of advocacy for the American Lung Association.
