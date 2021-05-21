I enjoyed reading about the Dew Drop Inn (“Since the days of trolley travelers, Dew Drop catered to the inn crowd,” April 10). I loved going there for meals and desserts. I always was told how it got its name from my family, who said one day, my grandfather, Ezekiel “Zeke” James, was talking with Ethel and she said to him, “I don’t know what I’ll name it,” and my grandfather said to her, “How about ‘Do Drop In’?”
So I guess she must have listened to him.
Marilyn Barton
Westerly
