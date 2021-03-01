If you have ever asked yourself what one person can do to benefit their community, there are many examples of people who stand out. People who see a need and pursue a workable solution are all around us. In Charlestown, I can offer one example of an ordinary citizen who saw a problem, persevered, and is currently working to solve a townwide problem.
Warren Schwartz is that person. Two years ago, at a Town Council meeting, he suggested a cleanup day, which got universal support. It seems many people saw the problem of litter along town and state roads, but no one stepped up to actually suggest something positive be done about the problem. Some town residents showed up on the appointed day and collected a bit less than 100 bags of litter. The town offered their transfer station for the disposal of the bags.
Last year we were in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and a follow-up to another clean-up day was not pursued; but this did not dissuade Mr. Schwartz from stressing the need to continue to keep Charlestown’s roadsides clean and litter-free. So Charlestown residents are being asked to participate in another roadside clean-up on April 17. The town is supplying the collection bags and the transfer station while Mr. Schwartz is devising plans to coordinate as orderly and safe a collection as possible.
Thanks to all who will participate in the 2021 Charlestown Clean-up Day. Thanks to Warren Schwartz for his persistence and dedication to keeping Charlestown the gem that it is.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
