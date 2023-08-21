In the Aug. 9 issue of The Sun, there was the headline, “Otoniel receives 45-year prison sentence” for decades of drug dealing and political violence in Colombia that claimed more than a million lives as the freight train drug war headed south to neighboring Ecuador per the assassination of the presidential candidate who promised to take on the drug-fueled corruption and violence in the once-tranquil country. The U.S. has waged war in Mexico on the el Chapo-driven drug trade, pushing it south into civil war-torn Columbia with Ecuador now up for drugging. Wrong ’em boyo! Take away the demand and the supply perishes with it, but blaming the supply is just playing expensively violent, whack-a-mole mind games. The real enemy is us, and until we look in the mirror to see the real problem, we’ll continue to make enemies, attack the wrong people, spread injustice, waste millions of dollars, and have nothing to show for our decades-long “Just say no” war that’s no closer to ending than the day it began almost a half-century ago.
There’s “God Save the Queen” in England. I’ve proposed “God Save the Pigs” here in North America to take on the factory farming holocaust brutality, and now we need “God Save Ecuador” in South America. First things first: I sure hope God is multilingual.
It’s a problem with no foolproof answer, but considering the lost productivity, violence, expense, destruction and devastation, it requires steadfast attention. I think the best approach is relentless education to those most susceptible. Introduction, warning and real-life talks from reformed substance abusers whose lives, relationships and finances were ruined holds the most hope, but not just one-time exposure. This non-traditional education method should be started to the older elementary school crowd, repeated in middle school and given a final dose in high school with real-life experiences of the downside offering the most upside potential.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
