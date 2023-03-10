War in Ukraine: How much do I hate you? Let me count the ways:
I hate you for:
1. Dominating the news spotlight that’s feeding us death and destruction every day.
2. Using our finite resources that shamelessly stresses innocent victims for no good reason.
3. Massaging Putin’s ego that’s sent energy and food prices soaring, causing inflation everywhere.
4. Ever dependent on Russian energy, China considers supplying Russia’s with military weapons.
5. Russia emboldens China’s goal to annex Taiwan, which can spark World War III. Threepeat is a catchy phrase on the ballfield but NOT on the battlefield.
6. Distracting our attention from renewable energy that requires our maximum focus.
7. Unjustified Goliath aggression demands Davey resistance, but thoughts and prayers go nowhere.
8. Our limited resources are needed in the war to save the climate, but no American help, no Ukraine.
9. Putin’s drunk on martyrdom with reasons falling on the other side of his current reality.
In 2023, our ABCD’s must come from Ascendancy, Build, Create, Develop. Not Annihilate, Brutality, Crush, Destroy. We need less reasons to be cynical, not more.
I believe it shameful for China to side with Russia because it selfishly wants Russia’s energy supplies, can sell its military hardware and help Russia establish precedent as China eyes the same for Taiwan. Most go through this world often having a Plan B party of higher authority that can ultimately deliver justice, but just as America was not built for a Trump presidency, this world is ill-prepared to address a nuclear madman who only answers to his own ambition. We’ve read interesting Ukraine commentary on this page ranging from this war has a diplomatic solution (has or needs?) to U.S. credibility compromised in Syria as Obama assured Syrian regret if they used biological weapons against their own people in a devastating Civil War that compares “favorably” on a brutality scale but all within the same country — OW! President Biden has deftly supported Ukraine resistance/existence without directly engaging America’s military into direct conflict that can’t go on forever. Yeah, America has a war to fight but the enemy is the forces that are destroying our climate with the war in Ukraine consuming valuable resources, of which time is one that is among the most valuable in our race to save the climate. Tick. tick, tick, tick.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
