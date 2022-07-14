Every two years, the government in the United Kingdom conducts an auction accepting bids from producers of clean energy. In the recent auction, suppliers lined up with bids to provide power from the wind and the sun, mostly off-shore wind, for about one quarter of the current price of generating electricity with gas.
When completed, the new capacity, generating 42 terawatt hours of electricity per year, will be enough to meet about 13% of current demand in the country. It will also save UK businesses and residences an estimated 1.5 billion English pounds every year.
Republicans in Congress and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, whose political campaigns are funded by unlimited contributions from fossil fuel special interests, courtesy of extremists put on the Supreme Court by Republicans, are doing all they can to prevent Americans from enjoying the anti-inflationary benefits of these technological advances. How voters vote matters.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
