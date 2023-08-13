During this summer, when the consequences of global warming have become all too evident, we are discouraged at the lack of progress in what we, as individuals and a community, have done to aid in stabilizing the changing climate. Most particularly, we have observed the common use of drive-thrus at local businesses. In our view, it is time for each of us to stop and think about the environmental impact of waiting in a line of cars with our engines running to pick up a cup of coffee or to cash a check. It makes “green” sense to park our cars and walk into the business to complete our errand! While in some instances, for health or other reasons, drive-thrus may be necessary, idling engines contribute to increased emissions and fuel consumption.
Electric vehicles can help to address this, but more efforts on our part are needed to combat the global climate crisis. The perceived added convenience is not worth the extra exhaust fumes expelled into the air while performing our daily errands. We can all do our small but very important part in reducing global warming and climate disasters.
Laura and Gerry Tobin
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.