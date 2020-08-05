According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures® report, there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 54,000 here in RI. Additionally, Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across their communities. I will be joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease in the Westerly Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 12 by walking in my community with my family. I walk in honor of my grandmothers, who both had Alzheimer’s. I walk in order to find a cure for my parents, my siblings, all my loved ones, all of you, and myself.
Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither can we. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
Alzheimer’s disease is relentless, but so are we! Please join my family and I as we walk in our neighborhoods to participate in this year’s walk. Participants can register for or donate to this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at www.alz.org/ri/walk.
Kristen Gencarelli
Westerly
The writer is the event chairwoman of the Westerly Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
