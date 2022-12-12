In the Dec. 9 edition of The Westerly Sun under Legal Notices and Classified (Page C5), the Rhode Island Airport Corp. posted a notice of an environmental impact statement. Please read this notice to better understand the basic premise of the RIAC proposal to the FAA. Their full proposal can be accessed in the Reference Room at the Westerly Library for people to review. The proposed project includes acquiring aviation easements and removing trees located off airport property that they claim are obstructing runway airspace. RIAC is seeking to take 162 easements from homeowners. RIAC is planning to clear 250 acres of vegetation with 29 of these acres located in wetlands. They will NOT just remove trees and leave low bushes. They will “Grub the Land,” meaning they will remove all vegetation down to the bare dirt as previously occurred in the Winnapaug Hills neighborhood in 2004.
RIAC states that long-term noise impacts resulting from the proposed easement/acquisition of tree removal projects are NOT anticipated! We know that this statement is not true! The project in one way or another will affect all Westerly citizens. It will be detrimental to the quiet enjoyment of our homes and properties to which we are entitled. The town of Westerly receives NO money from the Westerly Airport — No taxes or fees.
The president of RIAC had submitted a letter dated Nov. 1, 2019, to then-Town Manager Mark Rooney, that RIAC alone, cannot and should not, decide the future direction of Westerly Airport and at what scale they will operate. We need to take back control of this valuable acreage in the center of our town. RIAC often states that the FAA requires the taking of trees and forcing easements on properties. This is not true. The FAA recommends actions regarding airport expansion, but they have NO jurisdiction over off-airport properties. Aviation easements will remain with your property forever but would give RIAC unfettered access to your property forever.
Every citizen in Westerly should urge the Town Council to stop this proposed destruction of our neighborhoods. We all need to take quick and decisive action. Please read the RIAC proposed plan to understand the potential enormity of the negative effects on our town and the unwanted blemish on our image as a seaside resort. We need the new Town Council to get involved, get the facts, and act in our best interest by contacting RIAC and submitting their response to Stantec Consulting on our behalf.
Please contact our Town Council!
Sally Lawlor
Westerly
