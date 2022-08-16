The parable of the boiling frog goes like this: The frog is happily frolicking in a pot of water, unaware that the pot is sitting on a burner set to “simmer.”
The increase in water temperature is so gradual, the frog adjusts to the changed conditions with no difficulty. By the time the frog feels real discomfort, it’s too late — the heat has so weakened the frog, it’s unable to jump out of the pot. The frog dies, boiled.
We, in the United States, are in a pot heating from lukewarm to uncomfortably hot. Many don’t realize this. Just as the extremes in climate — scorching heat, horrendous floods, and historic snowstorms — have snuck up on us, the degradation of our democracy has occurred in gradual progression.
My outlook is not partisan. I’m simply looking at a United States where the Capitol Police, the FBI, and yes, newspapers, are called “enemies of the people.” Clamors are everywhere to defund police departments. Who safeguards our individual security if these groups are all sidelined and taken out of action? So far, the public response is tepid.
The U.S. Congress is filled with individuals who are spitting on their oaths — owing their fealty to an individual, not to the U.S. Constitution and our republic. So far, these people are getting reelected.
The good news: we still have the U.S. courts holding fast. Yet, some judges have also been guilty of not recusing themselves where a clear conflict of interest exists. Lawyers, some working for a President of the United States, have flagrantly flouted their oath — to support the United States Constitution. So far, they haven’t been disbarred.
Now, we have top secret documents — documents which belong to the U.S. government, designated so secret they can only be viewed in the most secure facilities, i.e., SKIFs, in the possession of a civilian, a former president, in his basement. Civilians are specifically prohibited by law from holding such documents — they could clearly compromise our national security. And why does he have them, anyway?
Yet members of Congress and conservative newspapers are wondering what all the fuss is about. They are castigating the FBI for undertaking a “political action” in advance of the mid-term elections. By dismissing the transgression of the Espionage Act as no big deal, we are now turning the water temperature to high.
Unless ordinary citizens come to their senses, we are the frogs who will be irreversibly boiled. We will inhabit a lawless United States with no sure protection of our rights.
A group of historians briefed President Biden this week. They warned that our democracy is teetering. They compared the “threat facing America to the pre-Civil War era and to pro-fascist movements before World War II” (Washington Post, Aug. 10).
When do we all get serious about stopping the destruction of our country? Bad acts have to be punished. If not, we as a people, have already relinquished democracy.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
