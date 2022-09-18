Besides my four years of college, I have spent my entire life in the Chariho district. After graduating from Springfield College in 1990, I became the Chariho head wrestling coach in 1991 and spent the next 30 years in that position. I have also been teaching for 29 years.
During the last 30 years, I have had the privilege of meeting thousands of people through coaching, teaching, and through friendships throughout the community. Unfortunately, it blows me away with the amount of people that tell me they do not vote. This shouldn’t be a surprise, because it is not uncommon to have a low voter turnout rate. Voting is so much more than getting out every four years to vote for president. We might be voting for governor, senators, congressman, town council members, or who serves on the School Committee. Voting may also entail school referendums (additions, facilities, etc.), school budgets, or state spending. State spending on road repair, college and university upgrades, and preserving our environment.
I want all recent graduates to realize that you just spent 17 or 18 years being educated on other people’s tax dollars. Now you have an incredible opportunity to pay it forward. Young parents of our communities, your children are our future. Our future teachers, doctors, nurses, engineers, lawyers, law enforcement officials, carpenters, electricians, plumbers and so much more. The children of our community deserve the best facilities and the best opportunities. The children of our community need healthy options such as sports, band, chorus, drama, and lots of club options. Your vote counts and the children of our community deserve the short amount of time that it takes to vote.
There are people that vote all of the time to just keep their taxes low. I understand that taxes are a burden but we still have a responsibility to every student in our schools. Please become an informed voter. Pay attention to local town officials and their beliefs. Pay attention to School Committee candidates and their stances. Are they out to just lower their taxes and to vote no on anything that matters? Or are they running with an intention to give the students the very best opportunities? They do not have to vote yes for everything but they need to listen and be open-minded. If it makes sense, hopefully they will vote yes to keep our schools going in the right direction.
To the recent graduates, parents that currently have students in the schools, and to all of my friends and family throughout the community; I beg you to understand what I am saying. Don’t let the naysayers win. Your vote counts! These are our children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. They are our future and they have dealt with enough challenges the last two years. Please put voting dates in your calendar and make the kids of our communities everyone’s priority. Your vote matters!!!
Scott Merritt
Hope Valley
The writer is the former wrestling coach at Chariho High School.
