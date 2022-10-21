Is it any wonder why effective, experienced teachers are leaving the profession by the thousands? Is it any wonder why fewer young people are pursuing a career in education than in past years? Is it any wonder why, then, that there is a teacher shortage across the United States? It is no surprise to me. Education and our schools are becoming politicized.
When Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s contest in 2021, he employed the newly emerging tactic of using public education as a political tool. His campaign found that spreading fear, and often misinformation, among parents about race and sexuality could lead to an election victory.
Political action groups in other states began to use the same tactics with success, and now it is a national phenomenon. It didn’t matter whether their claims were factual or not. It was enough to simply plant the seed.
These political groups targeted local school boards by supporting candidates who would do their bidding. They targeted books in school libraries, many of which had been in the libraries for years and years. They eliminated courses which, again, had been taught for years, and they sought to remove teachers and administrators who did not agree with their censuring methods. They also played dirty by manipulating school-related statistics to suit their agenda. In some states these groups even went so far as to suggest that cameras be placed in classrooms and/or that teachers wear body cameras, so they could be monitored.
Unless you have been living on another planet for the past 20 years, you know that with a key stroke on a computer or smart phone, kids can access virtually whatever they please. Also, I’m sure you realize that once you tell a young person not to read a book, they will go to great lengths to locate the book to find out why.
This takes us to our local communities. I read last week about a parent’s complaint leading to the removal of symbols of inclusion from all classrooms in Stonington schools, and over the past year, Chariho and South Kingstown have had their share of disputes related to these issues.
In Westerly we have our resident school critic and his associates following the political action playbook perfectly. They have put forth two candidates for the school board, Lori Wycall and Seth Logan, who, if elected, will call for the removal of the Superintendent of Schools, at least that is what their leader suggested in his most recent letter to The Sun (“Vote the right way to get rid of the superintendent,” Oct. 9).
These two candidates are probably very nice people. I don’t know them, only their professed positions. But this is what I believe: If elected, they will sow disharmony and discord on the School Committee, not for the common good, but for the political power to pursue their agenda. We have such candidates running at all levels of government this year. I call them “chaos candidates,” and I, for one, am sick of the chaos. I will not vote for such candidates at the state, local or federal level.
In Westerly, we have many new people running for office, which is good. However, it is more important than ever to learn as much as you can about every candidate before you vote.
Charles Toscano
Westerly
